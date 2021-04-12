‘Serial domestic abuser’ jailed over ‘vicious’ attack on partner

A man has been jailed for a “vicious” assault on his partner which left her requiring surgery and three metal plates inserted in her face.

Keith Harper was found guilty after trial of assaulting his partner at Lamond Place in Aberdeen on January 22 2019, leaving her with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

The 55-year-old, was found guilty by majority of punching her to the face and leaving her severely injured.

Harper has now appeared back in the dock to be sentenced over the matter.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client stood by his position during the trial, that he had punched her because she was biting his chin.

He added: “He has accepted, in all the circumstances, that his actions were excessive.

“He expresses shame for his behaviour.”

Mr Kelly added Harper was “alcohol dependant”.

Broken cheekbone and eye socket

Sheriff William Summers told Harper, of Fullerton Court, Aberdeen: “The assault of which you were convicted was vicious and, as far as I can tell, largely unprovoked.”

The sheriff said the attack had left the woman with a broken cheekbone and eye socket, requiring the insertion of three metal plates in her cheek.

He also highlighted Harper’s previous convictions and labelled him a “serial domestic abuser”.

Sheriff Summers jailed him for 24 months and made a five-year non-harassment order.