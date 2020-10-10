‘Serial domestic abuser’ jailed over death threat towards ex in Aberdeen

A “serial domestic abuser” has been jailed after brandishing a knife and threatening to kill his ex in Aberdeen.

Sean Laurenson, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link for sentencing, having previously admitted a string of offences.

Laurenson pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abuse manner at an address in Aberdeen on July 4 by shouting and swearing at his ex-partner, calling her an offensive name, threatening to kill her, brandishing a knife and acting in an aggressive manner towards her.

He also admitted assaulting her by seizing hold of her face, pushing her to the head and spitting on her, as well as two charges of breaching a non-harassment order.

And Laurenson further admitted a charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner at another address in the city the following day, making an abusive comment to a police officer and threatening to burn his house down.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan, looking through a list of Laurenson’s previous convictions, asked if a previous domestic offence related to the same partner.

Laurenson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, put his hand up and volunteered that it involved a different woman.

Sheriff Buchanan said: “I’m not sure if that makes it better or worse.

“It turns him into a serial domestic abuser.”

The sheriff ordered him to be jailed for 26 months and imposed a five-year non-harassment order, despite the woman telling the court she was opposed to one.

He said: “It seems to me she really needs protection from herself as well as you.”