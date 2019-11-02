Serial Aberdeen shoplifter jailed over 26 offences

A serial Aberdeen shoplifter has been jailed after admitting more than two dozen offences.

Sheriff Philip Mann said there was “only one disposal” he could impose before sending Kyle Pagan, known as Ronald, to prison for a total of two years.

The 27-year-old appeared in the dock in connection with the string of shoplifting offences along with a number of bail breaches.

He targeted shops across Aberdeen, including Marks and Spencer on Beech Manor, Stoneywood, Poundland on Berryden Road, Spar at Byron Square, McColls on Hayton Road, and Co-operative stores on Fountainhall Road and Rosehill Drive.

His spree of dishonesty spanned from May 19 to October 28 this year.

No values for the property stolen were given in court but the items taken included meat, alcohol, soft drinks, household items, toiletries and cleaning products.

He also stole fabric conditioner and a milkshake.

Ronald, of Bedford Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to 33 charges including 26 charges of shoplifting.

He also admitted four breaches of curfew and another three offences of breaching bail orders banning him from entering certain shops.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn, who represented Ronald during the hearing, told the court: “There’s only one disposal here. He’s realistic.”

He added: “He’s a young man who clearly has had difficulty with drugs through most of his life.

“He had drug difficulties for a long period of time. He does have a drug problem himself and these offences are all to fund that habit which he has.”

Addressing Ronald, Sheriff Mann said: “You know there’s only one disposal.”

He ordered him to be jailed for a total period of two years.