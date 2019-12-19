Serial Aberdeen shoplifter jailed after stealing £750 of perfume from Debenhams

A serial shoplifter has been jailed after being caught on CCTV stealing £750 of perfume.

Kyle Torliefson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with a number of matters including two deferred sentence cases and a number of community payback order reviews.

The 29-year-old previously pled guilty to stealing perfume from Debenhams in the city centre last Friday as well as possession of heroin.

He had also admitted stealing toys and beauty products from The Range, Queens Links Leisure Park, Aberdeen, on January 22.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said a security guard at Debenhams had been monitoring live CCTV and watched Torliefson enter the store and walk to the fragrance section.

She said he “began to conceal a bottle of fragrance in a plastic carrier bag” before walking out “making no attempt to pay”.

He was stopped outside the shop and 10 bottles, worth a total of £750, were recovered.

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court the offence had been committed to get money to pay off debts.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Torliefson, whose address was given in court papers as Ritchie Place in Aberdeen: “We’re at the stage I consider the only appropriate sentence is a custodial sentence.”

He revoked the previously imposed community payback orders and, taking all matters together, imposed a total of 10 months in jail.