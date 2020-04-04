Sentencing delayed for rapist who attacked intoxicated woman at Aberdeen city centre takeaway

A rapist who attacked an intoxicated young woman at his fast food business is to be seen by a psychologist before he is sentenced for the crime.

Behroz Hamedi, 60, is facing a jail term after he was found guilty of abducting and raping the 21-year-old victim following a trial last month.

Hamedi was due to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday but the trial judge, Lord Arthurson, agreed to a further adjournment to May 29.

He told Hamedi, who was following proceedings by a video link to Grampian prison at Peterhead, that during that period a psychologist would produce a report on him.

The judge said: “At that stage the whole package of information will be before the court and you will receive your sentence at that time.”

Defence counsel David Moggach told the court that following Hamedi’s conviction for the sex crime his lawyers learnt that he had previously been diagnosed with the developmental disorder Asperger’s at a clinic in Iran.

A social worker who had prepared a report on him had highlighted concerns and suggested a further report from a psychologist might be beneficial.

Mr Moggach told the court: “I am not saying it would have made any difference to the outcome of the trial.

“It still does not present a defence to what took place, but it does perhaps reduce the culpability.”

Hamedi was found guilty of attacking the woman on November 1 2018 at Marco’s Fast Food restaurant on Belmont Street, Aberdeen, when she was intoxicated with alcohol and incapable of consenting.

The woman told his trial that she could not say how she arrived at the takeaway and said there was “no way” she could have consented because she was “just too drunk”.

Hamedi, formerly of Pine Crescent Walk, Bieldside, Aberdeen, will continue to be remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the High Court in Edinburgh.