A man will be sentenced later this month after assaulting a woman on Market Street in Aberdeen.

Aidan Allison-Horne, 32, previously pled guilty to assaulting the woman on March 4 by spitting on her, seizing her by the body and throwing her to the ground to her severe injury.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Allison-Horn, of Gaitside Drive, Aberdeen, for two weeks for reports.

