Sentence delayed for Aberdeen man found guilty of aiding and assisting friend who escaped from custody

A man found guilty of aiding and assisting a friend who had escaped from custody has had his sentence delayed.

Police launched a two-day manhunt for Jed Duncan after he ran from the security staff at Aberdeen Sheriff Court during a toilet break and fled in a taxi.

And last month Scott Banks, 23, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, was found guilty by a jury of attempting to pervert the course of justice by aiding and assisting Duncan in evading apprehension and providing him with his vehicle.

Banks had been due to be sentenced but he has now been made to wait to learn his fate, with the case being deferred again until later this month to call alongside other matters.

Duncan was driving Banks’ Jeep when he was spotted by police in the Sheddocksley area on January 16 last year.

He went on to crash and make off on foot along with a passenger.

In March, Duncan, described as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by absconding from custody on January 16 last year.

He also admitted driving dangerously, without insurance and without a licence along with three Asbo breaches and struggling violently with police. He was jailed for 22 months.