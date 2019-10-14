Sentence delay for Aberdeen woman who left man fighting for life

An Aberdeen woman who left a man fighting for his life has had her sentence delayed after she missed a psychiatrist appointment.

The man was enjoying a night out on December 12 when Gemma Low, 27, pushed him with force, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs and smash his head on cobbles.

The incident happened on Belmont Street, with the man tumbling down the steps at Patagonian Court.

Low had been due to be sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but the case was deferred again, as a psychiatric assessment ordered was not available after Low missed her appointment.

Solicitor Graeme Murray said: “She apologises to the court for being late to the appointment.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Low, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen: “I’m going to fix another date for your sentencing hearing to allow more time to meet with the psychiatrist.”

The victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with massive head injuries and had to undergo hours of surgery to save his life. Surgeons had to remove part of his skull and drain fluid from his brain.

Low previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

She previously told the court: “He said I was a prostitute.”

She will now be sentenced next month.