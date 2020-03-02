Sentence deferred for yob who threw cooking pot from 11th floor of Aberdeen high-rise

An Aberdeen yob who “could have killed someone” after throwing a cooking pot out of an 11th-floor window has had his sentence deferred.

Scott Cameron, 27, was back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he was due to be sentenced.

But Sheriff Christine McCrossan further deferred the case for four months to allow him to make more progress with previously imposed unpaid hours of work.

Cameron, of Aulton Court, Aberdeen, previously admitted culpably and recklessly repeatedly throwing mugs, tins, glass bottles and a cooking pot from an 11th-storey window at the high-rise towards people on the ground, damaging a car.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He also previously admitted possession of cannabis resin and failing to appear court on another occasion.

Sheriff McCrossan told Cameron at an earlier hearing: “I’m sure it has been impressed upon you how serious this could have been if it struck someone. It could have killed someone.”

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on July 26 2018.

A cooking pot landed around a foot away from police officers and their vehicle also sustained small scratches.