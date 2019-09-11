Sentence deferred for man who stole tip-jars from Aberdeen cafes

A thief who stole tip jars from two Aberdeen city centre cafes has had his sentence deferred.

David Gray, 31, smashed his way into Foodstory cafe and restaurant on Thistle Street, Aberdeen, at 7am on May 26 before raiding the till and making off with £130 in cash.

Owners of the vegetarian and vegan cafe had to pay £500 to repair a window Gray smashed to get in.

A day earlier, Gray also stole from Cafe Society on Union Street.

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert said his client was currently serving a prison sentence for another matter.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence until later this month with a view to potentially imposing a drug treatment and testing order.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard Gray, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, had approached the counter in Cafe Society, asked a staff member a series of questions about cakes, then left without buying anything.

But when staff studied CCTV they noticed he had used sleight of hand to steal cash.

Gray previously pled guilty to theft and theft by housebreaking.

The tip jar from Cafe Society was estimated to have contained £30, while the tip jar, along with a float from the till in Foodstory, were estimated to add up to £130.