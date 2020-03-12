Sentence deferred for man who made sexual propositions to Aberdeen police

A man who made sexual propositions to police – before his trousers fell down – has had his sentence deferred.

Saulius Spackauskis, 40, made sexually explicit remarks to a number of officers who had tried to help him by giving him a lift home.

Spackauskis, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he was found “under the influence of alcohol” but became abusive towards police, who tried to help him, and made obscene remarks before his “trousers began to fall down” and he made more comments.

Defence lawyer Peter Shepherd said his client had turned to alcoholism since separating from his wife

The sheriff deferred sentence on Spackauskis for a psychological report.