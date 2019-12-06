Sentence deferred for Aberdeen man who assaulted wife

An Aberdeen man who admitted assaulting his wife is being made to wait to learn his fate.

Kryzystof Sipak, 49, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the matter, having previously admitted assault by repeatedly shouting at his wife, jumping on top of her and seizing her by the neck at an address on Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen.

But a social work report previously ordered by the court was not ready for the hearing and sentence had to be deferred again.

Defence agent John Hardie previously told the court his client’s relationship had deteriorated due to financial matters.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentencing on Sipak, whose address was given in court papers as Great Northern Road in Aberdeen, until next month to allow more time for the reports ordered to be prepared.