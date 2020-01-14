Sentence deferred again for man caught with cocaine and heroin at Aberdeen KFC drive-thru

A man caught with thousands of pounds’ worth of cocaine and heroin at a KFC drive-thru has been made to wait to learn his fate after his sentence was deferred again.

Police caught Alex Pullen with the drugs at KFC on Great Northern Road on February 25.

The 26-year-old had been due to be sentenced last month but a court-ordered social work report was not ready as Pullen had missed an appointment.

He was remanded in custody for the report to be prepared and should have been sentenced yesterday – but the report still wasn’t ready.

So Pullen, whose address was given in court papers as Old Road, Chatham, will now have to wait until February to find out his sentence.

He previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson had told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers found £190 in cash as well as £2,820 of crack cocaine and £700 of heroin.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had owed money and was “asked to look after the substances”.

She added the drugs, in the form they were found in, would only have been worth £1,480 and £460.