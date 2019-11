A second man has appeared in court following an alleged robbery at a north-east fast food restaurant.

Police launched an investigation after Burger King in Elgin was allegedly targeted at 11.50pm on Sunday October 13.

Aaron Dean, 38, has been charged with assault and robbery.

He appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court and made no plea.

Dean was committed for further examination and remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again next week.

