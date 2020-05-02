Second appearance in court for Aberdeen man accused of attempted murder

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court for the second time charged with attempted murder.

Alexander Burke, 49, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter.

It comes after police received a report of a disturbance in the Marchburn Crescent area of Aberdeen on the evening of April 21.

A 30-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Burke, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, appeared facing three charges, including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

He also faced charges of possession of an article with a blade or point and of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Burke made no plea and the case against him was committed for further examination.

He was released on bail.

Last week Burke appeared for the first time over the matter, facing the same three charges.

On that occasion he appeared alongside co-accused Marcus Paton, 29, of Aberdeen.

Paton faced the same three charges, in addition to ones of driving without a licence and without insurance.

He made no plea and was released on bail while the case was committed for further examination.

Sergeant Phil Wu said: “We received a report of a disturbance at Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen, around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 April.

“A 30-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”