Man denies pushing woman out second floor window in Aberdeen

A man has denied assaulting a woman and pushing her out a second-storey window in Aberdeen.

Sean Paxton was not personally present when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but he faced a total of five charges including assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

It is alleged the 50-year-old assaulted the woman by striking her on the head with a mobile phone, repeatedly pushing her on the head and body, and pushing her out of a second-story window.

It’s claimed she fell to the ground to her severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

The incident is said to have happened on December 14 last year at an address on Stafford Street in the city.

Paxton is also accused of being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and heroin at the Stafford Street address and elsewhere between December 12 and 14 last year.

In addition, he also faces two further charges of assaulting police officers at Kittybrewster station on December 14 2019.

It is alleged Paxton assaulted one officer by striking him on the body with his elbow, and by repeatedly kicking him on the body, and assaulted a second officer by kicking him to the body.

Paxton, who was represented in court by defence solicitor Laura Gracie, denies all five charges against him.

Sheriff William Summers fixed a further hearing from April next year.

Paxton, whose address was given in court documents as Craigievar Place in Aberdeen, had his bail continued in the meantime.