Rogue trader conned north-east woman out of £45,000

A rogue trader who scammed a north-east woman out of £45,000 has been jailed for 30 months.

Stuart Burns 43, went to the home of his victim in Peterhead with others and told her there was a hole in the roof and repairs would be covered by a guarantee from previous work.

However, hours later he changed his tune and demanded cash.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 59-year-old woman feared her roof would fall in, so drove to a bank and withdrew £4,500 in cash for Burns, who then told her more “urgent” work was needed.

Fiscal Depute Colin Neilson told the court: “She was shocked and convinced there was something seriously wrong with her roof, however, up until that time had not experienced any problems with leaks in the loft or roof area.

“She withdrew £9,000, £5,300, £6,000, £5,000, £9,000, £3,700 and £2,500 from her bank accounts at various locations to pay Burns. At no time did she see any materials being taken into her property. No repair work was carried out.”

The scam only ended when a neighbour called police with concerns she was being exploited.

Burns is currently serving a sentence for conning pensioners in similar scams elsewhere in Scotland.

At the court hearing, Burns admitted defrauding the woman out of £45,000 in March 2015, and also defrauding an 83-year-old man in Fife out of £3,300 in April 2015,

Burns’ defence agent John Gallowgate said: “At the time of the offences, Burns was taking heroin and had developed an addiction.

“It may come as no surprise that, at the time, he recalls very little of what happened.

“He accepts responsibility for what has happened and, since entering custody in May 2016, has made every effort to rehabilitate.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Burns, whose address was given in court as Hawthorn Crescent, Stirling: “Not only is this an insidious fraud, it is one perpetrated on elderly people.

“You are able to chat with them and can easily con people.

“The victims have had strangers intruding into their homes and betrayed to the point they now wonder if they can ever trust others.”

After the hearing, an Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Trading Standards would urge residents not to deal with those turning up on their doorstep, uninvited, offering to carry out jobs.

“We would always suggest contacting several traders to obtain quotes, in writing, detailing the work to be undertaken and the price.

“This gives consumers the time to consider their decision, to discuss it with a family member or friends if possible and make further inquiries about the business if necessary.”