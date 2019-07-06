Road ban for north-east drink-driver who was breathalysed in his own driveway

A drink driver has been fined and banned from the road after police breathalysed him on his own driveway.

Ian Ellery, 41, was caught after police received an anonymous tip-off over his driving.

Depute Fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Approximately 11pm police were contacted by an anonymous informant over concern at the manner of driving.

“Police were instructed to attend the home address of the accused and observed him at that time in his driveway.

“As police witnesses stepped outside their vehicle the accused was still in his motor vehicle with the engine running.

“Officers noted there was a strong smell of alcohol emanating from the accused.

“The accused was then required to provide a specimen of breath which provided a positive result.”

Ellery, whose address was given in court papers as Castleview Avenue, Kintore, pled guilty to driving with 49 microgrammes in 100ml of breath on June 12.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Liam Mcallister, representing Ellery, a survey specialist for an oil and gas firm, said his client had “no previous convictions whatsoever” and a clean driving licence.

He said: “He has made probably the most catastrophic decision of his adult life. One that will cost him and his partner dearly.

“It may well cost him his employment.”

Mr Mcallister added: “In the last few months he has struggled with a very personal matter.

“Mr Ellery recognises that he has struggled to cope with these difficulties.

“This has been a wake-up call for him.”

He added his client had pled guilty at a very early stage in proceedings.

Sheriff Paul Reid banned Ellery from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a fine of £300.

He also made him eligible for the drink-drivers rehabilitation scheme which, if completed, would mean a three-month reduction in his ban.