Road ban for Aberdeen drink-driver who grabbed police officer by throat

A drink-driver who grabbed a female officer by the throat after being caught by police has been banned from the road for two years and fined £900.

Ryan Gunn, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22mg.

He also pled guilty to driving at excessive speed, overtaking when it was not safe to do so, not stopping at a red light and taking bends at excessive speed.

Gunn, of Linksfield Road, Aberdeen, also admitted assaulting an officer by pinning her to the ground, seizing her neck and compressing it.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told the court police were on patrol in an unmarked car when they spotted Gunn’s Vauxhall on Great Northern Road on November 10 last year.

He said: “They tried to gain on the accused’s vehicle and increased their speed to 50mph.”

Mr Townsend added that Gunn grabbed the officer by the throat after he was confronted by the police.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Gunn’s decision to get behind the wheel was a “moment of madness” and he was drinking because he was unemployed.

Sheriff Ian Anderson also ordered Gunn to pay £100 compensation to the officer.