Road ban for Aberdeen woman, 55, after driving on drugs

A woman has been banned from the road and handed unpaid work after admitting driving while unfit due to drugs.

Louise McKerron, 55, was caught after a member of the public spotted her “walking unsteadily” to a car and getting into the driver’s seat.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman saw McKerron while she was using the TSB cash machine on Holburn Street, Aberdeen, at 7pm on May 26.

He said: “The witness was concerned. She approached the vehicle, knocked on the front near-side window and stated she should not be driving. The accused protested and denied being under the influence of anything. The more she spoke, the more she believed her to be under the influence.”

Mr Townsend said McKerron’s behaviour was “erratic” and she drove onto Union Street before the witness contacted police.

McKerron, of Inchbrae Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving while unfit to do so through drink or drugs, and to driving without insurance.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client had been in a “distressed, volatile state” due to family problems.

He added she was on prescription methadone as well as sleeping tablets and painkillers at the time, adding: “She has to accept that she took these tablets.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin banned her from driving for 13 months and gave her 150 hours of unpaid work.