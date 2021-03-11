Restaurant owner speaks out over four-month blackmail hell

A restaurant owner has opened up over the fear and misery endured when his son’s former friend terrorised the family and threatened to burn down his businesses in a row over money.

Tahmin Chowdhury was jailed for 24 months this week, after admitted a four-month campaign of intimidation, blackmail, and threats in a bid to extort £3,000 from Mohammed Sheik, owner of the Nazma Tandoori restaurants in Ellon and Aberdeen.

Chowdhury, 28, bombarded Mr Sheik and his son Mohammed Ullah with vile texts and phone calls, threatening deadly violence and even promising to burn down their restaurants and home if they didn’t hand over money.

Now Mr Sheik has spoken out about the traumatic time for him and his family, which left him scared to go out.

‘It was a nightmare’

He said: “It was really scary when he called.

“I was scared he might do it.

“It was a nightmare.

“My son was also affected, he couldn’t sleep.

“I was really scared to go out. I was scared to go into the city centre.”

After learning that their tormentor was now behind bars, Mr Sheik was relieved and said he hoped the sentence would stop Chowdhury doing the same thing again.

He said: “I’m quite happy with that.

“I’m really glad he got a prison sentence, and when he comes out he’ll know he’s wrong and won’t do it again to somebody else.

‘My family being safe is the main thing’

“I feel safer and my family feel safe as well.

“I hope all my property is safe now, but my family being safe is the main thing.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Chowdhury had demanded £3,000 from Mr Sheik, or he would torch his premises.

Chowdhury claimed he had loaned the cash to Mr Ullah and wanted it back, something which Mr Ullah denies.

Chowdhury, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to four charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and one of attempted extortion.