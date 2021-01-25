Repeat drink-driver caught over limit on New Year’s Day handed three-year ban

A repeat drink-driver has been banned from the road after being caught by police while over the booze limit in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Otis Romain was stopped by police on Westburn Drive in Aberdeen in the early hours of January 1, and failed a breath test.

The 43-year-old, who already had a previous conviction for drink-driving, has now been handed a three-year road ban over his conduct.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 2am on New Year’s Day officers had cause to stop the vehicle being driven by the accused.

“They noted he was unsteady on his feet as he got out of the car, his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.”

Romain, whose address was given in court papers as Bradley Terrace in Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 34 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also pled guilty to a further charge of driving without insurance.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said the alcohol reading was “relatively low”.

Sheriff William Summers told Romain: “You’ll understand drink-driving is always viewed seriously by the courts because it’s dangerous. It poses risks not only to the driver but, more importantly, other road users.

“Because of your previous conviction from 2016, you’re susceptible to a minimum disqualification of three years.”

The sheriff imposed a £520 fine as well as a three-year driving ban.