Repeat drink-driver caught more than six times booze limit

A repeat drink-driver has been banned from the road after being caught more than six times the booze limit.

Shaun Stewart came to police attention when officers received reports his car had broken down on the A90.

But when officers attended they smelled booze on the 26-year-old, who then failed a breath test.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 9pm on January 16 2020 police received a number of calls that a vehicle had broken down on the carriageway on the A90 near Balfeith in Aberdeenshire.

“Police attended at the locus at which time they were able to see there was a silver Vauxhall Zafira which was parked partially on the verge and lane one of the south-bound carriageway.”

Ms Love said Stewart handed officers the keys to the vehicle and advised them he was there because he had “fallen out with his wife”.

She added: “Police noted he was smelling strongly of alcohol and appeared inebriated.”

Stewart, of Provost Circle, Inverurie, pled guilty to driving with 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Defence agent Michael Horsman said his client had a previous conviction for drink-driving, adding: “Most of his offending relates to his problems with alcohol.”

Mr Horsman added Stewart was now abstaining from alcohol.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Stewart a 27-month driving ban “given the extremely high reading” and the face he had a previous conviction for an analogous offence.

She also imposed 150 hours of unpaid work and 12 months supervision.

Stewart was admonished in relation to the failure to appear.