Repeat drink-driver caught more than seven-times alcohol limit with empty cans and vodka in car

A repeat drink-driver has been banned after being caught more than seven times the alcohol limit with empty cans of Tennent’s and vodka in the car.

Michael Warrender described himself as being “an idiot, stupid and a fool” in a court-ordered social work report in connection with the staggering offence.

The 57-year-old was stopped by police at around 6.45pm on April 16 on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road, near its junction with Swailend Road, Newmachar because of his erratic driving.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Police were on duty when they saw the black Mitsubishi L200 being driven by the accused.

“It was stopped due to the manner of driving and the accused was found to be the driver.

“He was required to provide a specimen of breath and provided a positive result.

“The accused was arrested.

“Empty Tennent’s cans and a bottle of vodka were seized from the accused’s car.”

Warrender, whose address was given in court papers as Logie Road, Tipperty, pled guilty to driving with 167 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “He accepts that he is seven times over the alcohol limit.

“The accused advises me that it had not been his intention to drive that day at any time.”

Mr Monro said his client had decided he needed to go and check on something at a fishery farm where he worked, despite it being his day off.

The solicitor added: “He describes himself as being an idiot, stupid and a fool.”

He described the offence as “sheer lunacy”, adding: “To describe his driving as erratic is an understatement. It’s miraculous he is in one piece.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Warrender: “This is a very serious offence and a very high reading against the background of you having a previous conviction for drink-driving.

“In addition, you have shown little evidence you take responsibility for your actions or recognise the seriousness of your actions.”

He banned Warrender from driving for six years and granted a crown motion for forfeiture of the vehicle registered to Warrender but which had been paid for by Warrender’s mother.

The sheriff also imposed 160 hours of unpaid work and an eight-month restriction of liberty order.