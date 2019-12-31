Repeat drink-driver warned he could face prison after being caught over the limit in Aberdeen

A repeat drink-driver has been warned he could be facing jail after being caught behind the wheel while more than five times the alcohol limit.

Wieslaw Humeniuk was followed by a concerned member of the public who contacted police, and was also tracked by CCTV operators as he swerved his way through the city centre.

The 55-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted his guilt over the matter.

And Sheriff Graeme Napier warned him he could be looking at a custodial sentence in connection with the offence.

Humeniuk, whose address was given in court papers as Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on September 28.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted careless driving by travelling into the opposite carriageway, causing an oncoming driver to take evasive action, repeatedly colliding with kerbs and mounting the central reservation and colliding with another vehicle.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 10.20pm police were made aware by door staff at a licensed premises of a potential drink-driver on Hadden Street.

“CCTV operators located the vehicle driving from Hadden Street on to Market Street and observed the accused’s vehicle swerving across the carriageway towards oncoming traffic and mounting the kerb at the central reservation.

“A witness was alerted to the manner of driving of the accused and followed him and contacted police.

“The accused’s vehicle continued on Victoria Road where it hit the wing mirror of a stationary vehicle.”

Police traced him shortly afterwards and he identified himself as the driver before failing a roadside breath test.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said: “He works full-time and has a family to support.

“He can’t get away from his previous convictions.”

Sheriff Napier warned Humeniuk: “You should not be surprised if, in due course, you find yourself in prison.

“It’s your third conviction for similar offending.

“I will defer sentence for production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“You will be disqualified as of now.”

He deferred sentence on Humeniuk until next month.