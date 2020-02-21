Rapist jailed for 10 years after preying on sleeping women

A rapist who preyed on sleeping women during a string of sex attacks has been jailed for 10 years.

Antony Munro, 30, raped and assaulted women at houses, flats and a hotel in Invergordon, Aberdeen, Alness and Inverness.

He even attacked one victim on a long distance bus journey from Inverness to Bristol.

Three victims were raped, two of whom were asleep, and two others were subjected to sex attacks, one of whom was sleeping at the time.

The offences began in 2012 and in August last year a woman was molested by Munro at a flat in Aberdeen after he had been freed under two bail orders from Inverness Sheriff Court.

Munro had denied offences at an earlier trial but was found guilty of eight charges.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lady Carmichael told Munro his offending has had “enduring consequences for the women you assaulted”.

She ordered that Munro, a prisoner in HMP Grampian, should be kept under supervision for a further three years

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Defence counsel Keith Stewart QC said Munro, who is prescribed medication for depression, continued to deny responsibility for the offences.