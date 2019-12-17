Prisoner made kidnap threats and caused £10,446 of damage at HMP Grampian

An inmate caused more than £10,000 of damage by smashing up a north-east prison with a metal pole and starting a fire.

Jack Elms, 24, was a prisoner at HMP Grampian on December 14 last year when he also threatened to kidnap staff’s children.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began shortly before 9am when Elms and another male prisoner refused to re-enter their cells.

She said Elms grabbed a metal pole and began to threaten a prison officer.

He made threats including: “I’ll find out where you live, I’ll find your family and kidnap your kids.”

He also smashed items including a drinking fountain and a fire alarm and set fire to bedding and clothing.

Ms Begg said: “The area quickly began to fill with smoke and level one had to be evacuated. The accused thereafter set fire to a second pile.”

Ms Begg said: “At 10.20am prison staff found the other male prisoner in a bed with the accused standing over him with a piece of glass, shouting he’d taken him hostage.”

She went on to tell the court the value of the damage was £10,446.32.

Elms, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, possession of an offensive weapon, maliciously striking a water fountain, fire alarm and other items with metal poles and damaging them and wilful fireraising.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said: “I think there is clearly a build-up in terms of Mr Elms’ psychological issues immediately prior to this offence.”

He said the hostage situation was “staged”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller jailed Elms for 16 months.