Prison for man caught with Stanley knife stealing t-shirt from Sports Direct

A man who went to an Aberdeen shop with a Stanley knife and stole a T-shirt has been jailed for a year.

Peter Smart, 44, of HMP Grampian, went to Sports Direct on Union Street, Aberdeen, on April 30 and tried to leave with the shirt, but staff stopped him.

Police found the blade on Smart, who admitted theft and knife possession.

The court heard he originally claimed the knife was for cutting his toenails then changed his story.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “Smart intended to use the knife for cutting labels from the shirt.”