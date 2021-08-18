Predator, 74, jailed for sex attacks on children in Perthshire and Angus

A predatory pensioner who preyed on two young children for nearly a decade has been jailed for four years.
Alan Williams, 74, sexually abused the brother and sister after befriending their father, Perth Sheriff Court heard.
He was found guilty after trial of lewd and indecent acts against the youngsters at locations in Perthshire and Angus between June 1999 and June 2008.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe