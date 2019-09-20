Man faces trial accused of dangerous driving after three killed in A90 crash

A man accused of causing a horror crash in which three people died will go on trial over the alleged offence next year.

Marin Rachev, 34, was charged with driving dangerously on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at its junction with Candy Farm and an unclassified road to Stonehaven on March 12 this year.

It’s claimed he caused the deaths of Dimitar Georgiev, Zaharina Hristova and Silvan Stefanoc.

It is alleged that Rachev pulled out crossing from the northbound lane to the southbound lane when it was unsafe to do so and collided with a bus.

Two cars and a Citylink coach were involved in the tragedy near Drumlithie.

Dimitar Georgiev, 32, Zaharina Hristova, 37, and 42-year-old Silvan Stefanoc were all believed to come from Bulgaria.

They were travelling in the same car, a red Renault Megane, when it was involved in a collision with the coach and a Ford B Max.

Four people and the accused were also injured in the crash.

Several motorists had to be cut from their vehicles following the road accident.

Several ambulances, specialist units and a helicopter attended the scene, to take people to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Rachev appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of causing the crash in Aberdeenshire today.

He was represented by advocate David Moggach who entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client and a five day trial was set for January 22 at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rachev was granted bail.