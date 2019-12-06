Police welcome conviction of man who brutally murdered Aberdeen hotel worker

Police in the north-east today welcomed the conviction of a man who brutally murdered an Aberdeen hotel worker.

Liam Hay, who was on a five-day drugs binge, stabbed Anthony McGladrigan nine times at the victim’s home in Greeness, two miles south of Cuminestown on June 26 this year.

The 20 year-old – described as “delusional” – had been chasing after a friend, who went to Mr McGladrigan’s house nearby for help.

Hay instead turned on the 51-year-old hotel worker who shouted to his wife Fiona: “Oh my god…I have been stabbed”.

Fiona desperately tried to save her husband, but he later died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Hay, whose general address was given as Aberdeenshire, now faces a life sentence after he today pled guilty to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

His QC Ian Duguid told the hearing: “If there was ever an example for a campaign against the taking of controlled drugs, then this is it.”

Hay will return to the dock in the New Year.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with his tragic and needless loss.

“Anthony was murdered in his own home having offered refuge to Austin Smith who was being pursued by Liam Hay.

“After helping Austin Smith, Liam Hay attended at the back door with a baseball bat but was refused entry by Anthony, as he protected not only Austin Smith, but his own family within.

“Liam Hay then forced entry to the back door using the baseball bat and was confronted by Anthony. During this confrontation Liam Hay has repeatedly stabbed Anthony causing fatal injuries.

“The consumption of drugs by Liam Hay has been indicated as a contributory factor in Anthony’s murder, however if you have voluntarily consumed drugs you are accountable for your own actions and conduct, no matter how catastrophic they may be.”

Anthony McGladrigan was a full-time quality service leader at the Sandman Signature Hotel where he had worked since it opened last year.

Speaking after his death, a spokeswoman for the restaurant said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Anthony.

“He was an amazing and invaluable team member who had been part of the hotel’s journey from the beginning.”