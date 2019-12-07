Police spotted drink-driver ‘swerving’ on north-east road

A drink-driver was caught three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit after police saw him “swerving” on the road.

Robert Quinn, 24, was spotted by officers on the A96 at Pitcaple near the junction with Whiteford.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 1am police observed the accused’s motor vehicle swerving on the road and crossing double white lines.”

Officers stopped the car and Quinn was found to be the driver.

Quinn, of Whitehall Place, Insch, pled guilty to driving with 77 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath on November 10. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court: “This is a matter of huge regret to him. On November 9 he’d been invited to attend a function in Aberdeen.

“His intention was to be staying at a friend’s house in Aberdeen.”

However, Mr Barnett said Quinn’s friend was not there and “in the spur of the moment he made the decision to drive home”.

He added: “He has recognised that his drinking has become problematic and been referred to a counsellor.”

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence for reports and disqualified Quinn from driving in the interim.