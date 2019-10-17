Police searching for Aberdeen man find him hiding in divan bed

Police found a man hiding in a divan bed during a search.

Officers had knocked on a door in Oldtown Terrace, Aberdeen, on Sunday to check if Daniel Weir, 31, was there.

A woman answered the door and officers could see she was nervous, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said: “At around 9.10pm, officers searched inside the property and found the accused hiding within a divan bed. He was cautioned and arrested.”

Weir, whose address was given as Tay Road, Aberdeen, admitted breaching a court order and was fined £160.