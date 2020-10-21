Police launch investigation after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at an Aberdeen high-rise.

Emergency services attended Rosehill Court in Aberdeen in the early hours of Thursday morning following a report of a man being assaulted.

A 40-year-old male was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for a stab wound before being released.

One male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, however, it is understood police are still looking to trace a second individual.

The 21-year-old man did not face a charge over the alleged assault itself when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.

Dylan Whyte, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, faced a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner when he appeared in private at court.

He did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was released on bail.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Dylan was committed for further examination.

A date has yet to be fixed for his next appearance.