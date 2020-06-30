Police found drugs in jacket pocket during north-east search operation

Police found thousands of pounds worth of class A drugs in a north-east man’s designer jacket, a court has heard.

Officers were called to Dylan Pell’s home in Inchmarlo in November last year after acting on a tip off.

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday but Pell, 20, of Queen’s Court, Inchmarlo was not in attendance. He pled guilty by letter.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said the police carried out a search of the property after concerns were raised and they found more than £3,000 worth of drugs inside clothing.

She said: “Police received intelligence he was supplying drugs.

“A warrant was executed a systematic search and found a black Armani jacket.

“Three wraps of cocaine and 36 ecstasy tablets were found in the inside pocket of the jacket.

“They were worth £3,260.

“He was arrested and told the police ‘all the drugs are mine.’”

Sheriff Napier deferred sentence until August 24 for a social work report, a restriction of liberty order assessment and for Pell to make a personal appearance.