Police catch drug mule trying to bring £30,000 of heroin to Aberdeen

A drug mule trying to bring almost £30,000 of heroin to Aberdeen was caught when police stopped her train.

Veronica Ryrie, 40, was on an Aberdeen-bound train on April 5 when officers took her off at Stonehaven rail station.

Before police began to search her, Ryrie told them: “It’s in the bag, under my joggers.”

Depute fiscal Sally McAuley said at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday: “The drugs were separated into three bags. The combined street value, if sold at £10 bags, was £29,740.”

Defence lawyer Neil McRobert told the court Ryrie’s partner had a drugs debt.

She said: “She had agreed to become a mule to uplift the drugs and bring them to Aberdeen due to her partner’s debt after certain threats had been made on their lives. She was not doing it for financial gain.”

Ryrie, whose address was given in court as West Mount Street, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs.

She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on September 9.

Mr McRobert added: “My client is under no illusion she may lose her liberty when she is sentenced.”

The court heard police found out about the case after receiving intelligence from members of the public about her activities.