‘Pink-handed’ Aberdeen thief donned brightly-coloured rubber gloves to nick neighbour’s parcel

An Aberdeen thief was caught pink-handed stealing a neighbour’s parcel – while wearing brightly coloured rubber gloves.

Nightmare neighbour Ross Grant donned pink rubber gloves along with a grey tracksuit when he banged on the communal door at a block of flats on Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen, and swiped a parcel belonging to a neighbour.

The 28-year-old’s striking attire did him no favours, as police later traced him and recovered the parcel, which contained more than £100 worth of cosmetics.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 2.30pm a witness received a text message from delivery courier Hermes to advise some goods she ordered had been delivered.

“At 4.45pm on the same date police received a report of a male, the accused, hitting the communal door at the block of flats on Jasmine Terrace wearing distinctive pink rubber kitchen gloves and a grey tracksuit.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier interjected: “What was the pink-handed thief interested in stealing?”

The fiscal said the parcel contained cosmetic items worth £105.

The incident happened on April 4 2019.

Grant, now of Westburn Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to theft.

And Grant also pled guilty to a number of other charges including behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 4 last year on Jasmine Terrace by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly striking a door with a metal pole.

He also admitted wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to another on June 1 2019 at Jasmine Terrace by repeatedly striking a window and causing it to break.

Grant further admitted another offence at his address at the time on Jasmine Terrace on February 26 last year, of operating a music docking station so as to give another person reasonable cause for annoyance, and failing to desist when told to by police.

He also admitted two behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at the flat on the same date, and by shouting, swearing, kicking a police vehicle and struggling with officers at Dancing Cairns Crescent, Aberdeen, on April 24 last year.

And finally Grant also pled guilty to a charge of failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Sheriff Napier said: “He’s now moved away from that address?”

Defence agent Iain McGregor replied: “Indeed, m’lord.”

The sheriff added: “No doubt to the relief of his neighbours.”

Mr McGregor went on to say his client was “an alcoholic, plain and simple”.

Sheriff Napier told Grant: “You’re 28. You’re supposed to be mature.”

He ordered him to carry out a total of 180 hours unpaid work.