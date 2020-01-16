North-east pharmacist stole tablets for pain

An Aberdeen pharmacist stole hundreds of pounds of painkillers from her work – to help her deal with injuries sustained in a skiing accident.

Sheilann Strachan, 36, was employed at Boots on Great Western Road when she stole £213 of dihydrocodeine between February 2017 and the start of June 2018.

Fiscal depute Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “It was noted by the company’s analytics team during an investigation there were discrepancies in stock levels of dihydrocodeine.

“This was detected in June 2018.”

Investigators interviewed Strachan, pictured, and she made a “full admission”.

Ms Wong said: “She stated she had been using the tablets since a skiing accident the previous year.

“I understand she had damaged ribs and they helped.”

She added the drugs taken totalled £213.

Strachan, of Prince Street, Peterhead, pled guilty to theft.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said the cost of the drugs had been taken from Strachan’s last wage and she was now suspended from working as a pharmacist.

He added she had been struggling with her workload following a promotion at the chemist and, although she started taking the drug for pain, “she found that her stress levels were alleviated”.

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered Strachan to be supervised for eight months.