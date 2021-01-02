Serial Aberdeen flasher who hid from cops in long grass banned from parks, beaches and woodland

A serial flasher caught crawling through long grass to hide from cops has been banned from parks, beaches and woodland.

Pervert Victor Rae flashed at a female dog walker at Tyrebagger Hill.

Rae, who has convictions for similar offences exposed his genitals and performed a sex act during the incident on March 17.

The terrified woman contacted police who immediately attended and searched the area for 49-year-old Rae, before spotting him on all fours crawling through long grass trying to hide.

And now Rae, who the court heard had “urges” to expose himself, has been banned from parks, leisure parks, beaches and forest areas unless he has the prior approval of his supervising officer.

He was also ordered not to approach, follow or communicate with unknown females in public.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 2pm a witness was in Tyrebagger Woods walking her dog.

“She saw a male, the accused, standing 8-10 metres into the woods by a tree.

“At this time she saw he was facing directly towards her.”

Ms Love said Rae had his genitals exposed and was performing a sex act.

She added: “The witness believed the accused fully intended her to see this.

“She felt threatened and immediately hurried out of the woods. She contacted police to report the incident.

“Police were on mobile patrol and after receiving a call immediately attended Tyrebagger Woods.

“They spoke to the witness who advised them of the circumstances and gave a description.

“Police searched the area and at this time. “They observed the accused crawling through the long grass on all fours about 20 feet away from the footpath in an attempt to conceal himself.”

While under caution Rae asked officers “what do you get” for performing a sex act in the woods, adding: “Would I go to prison?”

Rae also said to officers: “I knew I shouldn’t have come up here. I had a feeling I’d be caught.”

Rae pled guilty to a charge of intentionally engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of the woman.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “Mr Rae is a gentleman who performs in this way on an occasional basis.

“He goes out for a walk because he is someone who does enjoy the fresh air at any time. It’s not unusual for him to be walking in an area such as Tyrebagger.

“He then gets these urges, if that’s the proper use of the word, to behave in this way.

“He knows fine well what he’s doing. He knows it’s being done deliberately in the presence of an unsuspecting female who’s simply going for a walk. Mr Rae has to accept that. He accepts his guilt without any difficulty at all.

“The accused does apologise for his behaviour.”

Mr Monro said a psychological report had been prepared on his client ahead of the hearing.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin commented that Rae had difficulties with rationalising and making “reasoned choices”.

She ordered Rae, of School Avenue, Aberdeen, to be supervised for three years and to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also made an order to restrict Rae’s access to parks, forest areas, leisure parks and beaches without the prior approval of his supervising officer for three years.

He was also handed a conduct requirement to refrain from following, approaching or communicating with any female that isn’t known to him while out in public, except for incidental contact.

A further conduct requirement that he comply with any assessments was also imposed, and Rae was made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.