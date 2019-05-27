Pervert jailed after asking Aberdeen woman to sexually abuse young girl on Skype

A pervert who asked a woman to sexually abuse a young girl on Skype has been jailed.

Nathan Fennell, 26, was at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the abuse between January and November 2013 at an address in Aberdeen.

Fennell had been communicating online with a woman and asked her to take indecent photographs of her younger sister as well as take videos of herself touching the child sexually.

Fennell, who induced the girl to remove her clothing in a video call, previously pled guilty to causing the child to participate in sexual activity.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin sentenced him to 18 months in jail and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.

She said: “It’s of a nature so serious against a child so young I can’t find justification for imposing anything other than custody.”

Fennell, of Eden Grove, Whitley, remained straight-faced and did not react as he was led from the dock in handcuffs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court: “There’s not a lot I can say in terms of mitigating the offences. They are unpleasant and they are certainly serious.

“It’s certainly clear to me from dealing with Mr Fennell and from reading the report there are a large number of issues Mr Fennell requires to deal with.”

Mr Hingston added: “He is someone who, when I’m dealing with him face-to-face, seems quite kind, decent and straightforward.

“There’s no question he’s lacking understanding of a number of his impulses and urges. He’s deeply ashamed of his involvement in these matters. He can’t really explain how it got to where it did.”

Depute fiscal Sally McAuley previously told the court the woman had been dealt with separately and jailed for two years over the matter. Another man was also jailed for three years previously over the matter.

When the girl was interviewed by police she said the woman had asked her to “strip naked in front of a laptop while two men were watching on Skype”.

Ms McAuley said: “Messages showed the accused was aware of her age at the time of the offence.”