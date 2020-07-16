Personal trainer banned from the road after being caught drink driving in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen personal trainer who was caught more than three times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for nearly two years.

Jonathan Slowey was spotted behind the wheel by police on the city’s Great Northern Road on April 15.

The 30-year-old of Grandholm Court, Aberdeen admitted driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22.

Slowey also admitted obstructing police and struggling violently with officers on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen on February 22 this year.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday the police saw him driving at around 8.45pm and they stopped him.

She said he provided a positive breathe specimen and was then taken to Kittybrewster police station.

On the offence committed in February, Ms Simpson said police were called to an incident shortly after 2pm.

She said he “became aggressive” towards officers and he would “straighten out” his arms as they tried to apply handcuffs.

Ms Simpson police believed he was under the influence of “some sort of substance.”

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client has problems with alcohol but is trying to tackle those with professional help.

He also said that the Covid-19 lock down had left his unemployed and relying on benefits.

Mr Beveridge said: “He has an underlying drink problem and is seeking the support of social work services.

“He is a personal trainer but the gyms have been closed for the last four months and he now receives universal credit.”

Sheriff Philip Mann disqualified Slowey from driving for 20 months and he was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.