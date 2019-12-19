Pensioner to stand trial accused of assaulting paramedic at north-east hotel

A pensioner is to stand trial accused of assaulting a paramedic at a north-east hotel.

Robert Paterson is accused of punching the woman in the head at the Royal Hotel in Laurencekirk on August 26 last year.

The 72-year-old is further accused of shouting at her and another paramedic at the same place and at the same time.

Paterson, whose address was given as Conveth Place, Laurencekirk, pled not guilty during an appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A pre-trial hearing will take place with a trial to follow in April.

