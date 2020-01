An 85-year-old has been fined after admitting causing a crash in Aberdeen by careless driving.

John McGinnis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after previously pleading guilty to careless driving by pulling out of a junction at speed without looking, into the path of an oncoming vehicle, injuring the occupants.

It happened on Ashgrove Road West at the junction with Cornhill Road on February 27.

McGinnis, of Merkland Place, Aberdeen, was fined £300 and given six penalty points.