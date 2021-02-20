Show Links
Six-year parking row ended in Aberdeen man confronting neighbour with axe and chainsaw

by Danny McKay
20/02/2021, 11:43 am Updated: 20/02/2021, 12:07 pm
© DCT MediaSteven Ballantyne leaving court.
A man has been fined after a six-year parking dispute culminated in him turning up at his neighbour’s door armed with an axe and chainsaw.

Steven Ballantyne, 41, threatened to damage the man’s car if he did not move it.

Ballantyne’s solicitor told the court the row related to Ballantyne’s neighbour and his wife taking up more than their allocated parking space outside their properties on Cordiner Avenue, Aberdeen.

