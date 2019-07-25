Parents called cops to arrest Aberdeen son

An Aberdeen man who went to a house and demanded cash has been jailed for three months.

Max Milligan, 23, knocked on the door of a house at Stevenson Court, Aberdeen, on May 16 last year.

The occupants saw him and drew the curtains, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said: “The accused banged on the door and began to shout and swear and demand to be let in.

“His parents, who were inside, called police and he was arrested.”

Milligan, whose address was given as Bayview Court, Aberdeen, admitted banging on the doors and windows, demanding money and demanding entry and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in doing so.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “My client is in need of support.” Sheriff Graeme Napier said the sentence was his only option.