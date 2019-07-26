Pair were not part of attack of Dons player says thug who admitted assault

A thug who assaulted and attempted to rob an Aberdeen FC player has told a jury that two people on trial were not involved in the incident.

Kyle Cameron, 28, previously pled guilty to punching David Dangana on the head to his injury with intent to rob him on Fairlie Street in Aberdeen on August 9 last year.

Cameron, who was previously jailed for 26 months over the offence, yesterday gave evidence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in the trial of Shaun Stewart, 33, and Lana Smart, 30, who are both accused of attacking and attempting to rob Mr Dangana when he was 18.

Both deny the charges.

Solicitor Ian Houston, representing Stewart, told Cameron the court had heard evidence that the incident had involved two males and a female.

He asked: “Was one of the males you?” Cameron replied: “Aye.”

Mr Houston said: “Who was the other male?”

He said: “Malcolm Stewart.”

Summing up, Mr Houston said: “Your position is that the other male with you when this crime was committed was Malcolm Stewart, the partner of Lana Smart in the dock?”

Cameron confirmed it was.

The solicitor went on: “As far as you’re concerned, did Shaun Stewart play any part in this assault on David Dangana?” The witness replied: “No.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Under questioning from defence agent for Smart, Lewis Shand, Cameron told the court: “Lana was at her friend’s when we done it.”

Asked if that was the truth, he replied: “Obviously it’s the truth, yes.”

Depute fiscal Sally McAuley asked Cameron why he hadn’t contacted authorities to say they had the wrong people previously and he admitted it had been “wrong” to leave it so long.

She said: “I suggest the reason you didn’t mention it before now is that it’s not true.” He replied: “Are you calling me a liar?” She said: “Yes, I’m calling you a liar.”

Evidence was also given by Malcolm Stewart. Mr Houston asked him: “If I was to suggest that you were involved in this crime along with Kyle Cameron, what would your answer be?”

He replied: “I don’t want to answer any of your questions that might incriminate myself.”

Malcolm Stewart told the court about helping Shaun Stewart after he was injured in a motorbike crash and Mr Shand asked him: “The story you have given about a motorcycle accident and Shaun Stewart being injured in an accident is not true is it?”

He replied: “I don’t wish to answer your questions.”

The trial continues.