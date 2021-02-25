Pair locked up after DNA links them to cocaine and heroin found in Aberdeen property

Two men have been put behind bars after DNA evidence tied them to thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and heroin.

Daniel Belalta, 22, and Robbie Jennings, 21, both admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs between February 20 and 25 last year.

Jennings’ property on Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, was raided by cops after they received intelligence the men were involved in drug supply.

Officers found a large quantity of cocaine and heroin on open display in the property, with DNA of both men found on the bags containing the drugs.

Bags containing drugs found on ‘open display’

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers executed a search warrant at the Girdleness Road flat on February 25 2020.

He said bags containing the drugs were found on “open display” on top of a chest of drawers.

Mr Neilson the packages contained 42.3g of heroin, worth around £2,240, and 31.98g of cocaine valued at £2,330.

He added: “DNA of both accused was found on bags containing the drugs.”

Defence agent Graham Morrison, representing Jennings, said his client had struggled following the death of his grandmother.

He said: “That is hugely significant for him. They were very, very close.

“The more illegal drugs he took, he didn’t take prescribed drugs, his mental health deteriorated and he spiraled down from there.

Belalta, of Girdlestone Place, Aberdeen, was dealt with at a previous hearing and handed 18 months in custody.

Addressing Jennings, of Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, Sheriff Philip Mann said: “Unlike your co-accused, you don’t have any previous convictions of a similar nature.”

He handed him a 12-month custodial sentence.