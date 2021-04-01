Pair in dock over assault and robbery in north-east

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a robbery in Peterhead.

The pair were arrested and charged in relation to the incident, which happened on Thursday, March 18, following a search of a property on Roslin Place in Aberdeen on Tuesday, March 30.

Now Ryan Norton, 24, and Nathan Radcliffe, 19, have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Both faced charges of assault to injury and robbery, and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Norton, whose general address was given as St Helens, also faced further charges of resisting, obstructing or hindering police, possession of drugs, and a charge under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

They made no plea at the behind-closed-doors hearing and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Radcliffe, of Liverpool, was released on bail, however Norton was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again next week.

No date was fixed for Radcliffe’s next appearance.