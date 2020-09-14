Pair in dock in Aberdeen over nationwide break-ins linked to organised crime

Two men have appeared in court in Aberdeen facing a string of break-in and theft charges linked to organised crime.

Ovidiu Dinu and Gabriel Fratila, both 31, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with break-ins in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Glenrothes, Forres and Elgin.

The men each faced eight charges during the behind-closed-doors hearing, including four of housebreaking and opening a locked place.

They also faced charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.

Both men faced further charges of theft by housebreaking, and theft by housebreaking and opening a locked place.

The men, both of London, did not enter a plea during the appearance and were remanded in custody while the case against them was committed for further examination.

They were expected to appear again within the next eight days.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and we rely on information from our communities to help us.

“I want to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and colleagues at North Wales Police who were also involved.

“Our inquiries continue and anyone with information about any break-ins should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”