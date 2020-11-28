Pair in dock for second time after £180k cocaine recovery in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court for a second time after police seized cocaine worth around £180,000 from properties in Aberdeen.

Police searched properties in the West End area of Aberdeen on Thursday November 19 as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Cocaine was seized from the properties with an estimated street value of approximately £180,000.

And now Robert Burns, 27, and Jed Duncan, 25, have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a second time in connection with the matter.

The men, whose general addresses were given as Aberdeen, both faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Burns also faced a charge of possession of drugs, while Duncan faced three charges of driving while disqualified.

The duo did not enter pleas during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed both men were remanded in custody while the case against them was fully committed.

No date was fixed for their next appearance over the matter.

Detective Inspector Rob Sim said: “Controlled drugs have no place in our society and we will continue to target those individuals who profit from their supply.

“We rely on members of the public to provide us with information which we can act on. We would encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”